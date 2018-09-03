Who hasn’t experienced the grueling feeling of boredom and hopelessness of waiting in a line? The nagging sensation that one’s life is slipping away?

A 2017 survey on 2,000 UK adults revealed that, on average, Brits spend more than 52 days working days queuing during their lifetime; the largest queuing locations in Britain being supermarkets (76%) and post offices (56%). Probably not much different in Luxembourg, or in many other countries for that matter.

Well here’s what you can do to alleviate your pain, and most importantly what you shouldn’t do so as to avoid aggravating the experience of others.

What NOT to DO…

Do not ever cut in line. EVER. It’s simply rude.

Do not save a place for someone else, unless there’s a good reason for it, such as a parent with a toddler needing a pee urgently (the toddler, not the adult, the adult should know better).

Don’t reach the front, only to then wait for someone else and hold up the whole queue in the process.

Avoid the tag team technique, where one starts lining up to get a good spot, while the other goes back and forth adding items in the cart; especially when the aisle is tight!

Don’t get up too close to the person waiting in front of you. Jabbing your cart into someone else’s back of the heels won’t make you any faster.

Do not engage in long conversations during the checkout. Yes, it is nice to exchange courtesies with the cashier, but you don’t need to give them a full run-down of your day… the less so when you have 10 people waiting behind you.

In the same vein, avoid lengthy and loud phone conversations… private details should remain private.

If you are not bound to regular working hours, avoid doing your errands or administrative formalities during the lunch break and lengthen the waiting time for those who don’t have another option.

Do not linger while the queue is moving forward. True, as long as there are people in front of you it won’t make any difference… and you will eventually catch up, but psychologically it is annoying for the others, we are being told.

If you're going to pay by card make sure you have it to hand and not needing to delve into the nether realms of your bag/pockets to find it.

Do not break-up the geometry of the line. Not really a big deal, but people not aligning properly are a pet peeve for many others.

How to make the most out of your waiting time

First of all, if for a fraction of a second you are tempted to try any of the don’ts listed above, STOP and THINK: How would it feel if someone else did exactly that to you?

Use the idle time to check your emails, messages, etc. and tick some items off your to-do-list.

Or write-down that to-do-list you’ve been putting off for a while.

Grab that book or magazine that you haven’t finished reading.

Peak into the cart of your neighbours… it might give you some ideas for new dishes or food items you could try.

Strike up a conversation and get to know new people.

Optional

You can try to pick the quickest line but here's the thing: if there are three lines in the store the odds of your line being the fastest one are only one in three. So if you are gambler and decide to go for it, accept the possible defeat gracefully.

Suggestion

If you are single and looking for a partner, think twice before heading to the bakery or shop in your jammies. While you're waiting for your turn to pay is a great time to get to know your fellow (cute) shopper.

LAST but not LEAST

Accept that no matter what, waiting is part of the process. So, if you always wanted to try out meditation or mindfulness techniques, the line might just be your chance: focus on your breathing and the present, and try to let go of any thoughts (see don’ts section above) that pop into your head.