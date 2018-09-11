Everything you need to know (more or less) about the proper etiquette of bringing food to the office.

Why do I need to know about this?



You don't, necessarily, unless you strive to meet at least the minimum level of human decency in social situations. That said, doing the exact opposite of the below may also help improve your real-life trolling game.

What not to do...

Eat at your desk. Unless you happen to work at some weirdo office where this is the norm (in which case you should petition management for immediate change - trust us), it's pretty disrespectful to other people. No one wants to smell the leftover fish stew you brought with you as they're trying to get work done.

Constantly tell people about the virtues of bringing your own food in rather than eating out. We know it's delicious, we know it's cheaper, we know we should probably be doing the same. Not everyone has time.

Eat loudly or talk with your mouth full. This goes for pretty much any situation in which you find yourself eating around other people, so should go without saying.

Snack at your desk. This can be acceptable, but it depends on your snack. Cheese and onion crisps will make everyone else either hungry or revolted, depending on their preference, and if your office operates on a desk-share basis you'll make the keyboard all greasy for the next person. Gross.

Get your curry sauce all over the inside of the microwave. If you're heating something up, make sure to clean up after yourself. Yes, I'm sure your office has a cleaner and they will do it eventually, but come on.

Leave your dirty plate/cup/cutlery in the sink. Again, just get it done and give yourself a pat on the back.

Chuck leftovers in bins anywhere near where people work. That stuff's going to stink the place up before you can say boo. Use the kitchen bin, or finish your plate like an adult.

Steal other people's food from the shared fridge on the one day you happen to forget bringing something in. Those bananas are mine, so ask first.

Summary advice for first-time foodies

Good on you! We're all for bringing your own food in, just be respectful to your co-workers.

If someone compliments your lunch, do say: "Thanks! I'll make sure to whip up an extra portion for you next time."

Don't say: "I know, it's delicious - bet you wish you had some of this instead of that cheese sandwich from the corner shop that you paid through the nose for, you lazy git."

Anything else I should know?



Garlic is delicious, but does leave you with bad breath. Remember to pack some gum as well.