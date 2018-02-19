Young talents will take on Shakespeare, J.M. Barrie, on the stage of the Cultural house of Mersch for a unique 3-day theatre festival on 23-25 February

"Hamlet","Peter Pan and the lost children", or more contemporary creations such as "A Human Write" and "The Last Song" are some of the plays that will be presented exclusively by school groups and English school classes from around Luxembourg, at the Miersch KulturHaus, in Mersch.

This unique Festival will give theatre buffs the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of stimulating and entertaining plays prepared by young stage performers through extra-curricular activities or with English theatre options associated with regular English classes.

This will give the students the possibility not only to act in English in an established venue, but also to see others of their own age performing and to hear English spoken by both native and non-native speakers. Participants will be able to find out how other schools are benefiting from using theatre in their English teaching programmes and to share best practice ideas with other pupils and teachers who are doing similar projects.

Community-owned initiative

The Festival of English School Theatre (FEST) is an "Association of English-language teachers"-owned initiative, and is a vibrant testimony of the interest in the English language amongst Luxembourgish students.

With English becoming more and more important as the language of communication and business within Luxembourg, English theatre options seems to increasingly appeal to students wanting to fine-tune their mastery of English in a playful way.

Theatre masks / © Creative Commons

The purpose of the event is to give secondary schools from all over Luxembourg the chance to perform short one-act theatre pieces in English to the general public over the course of a weekend. It will be an opportunity to watch shows from around 10 different schools by English theatre school groups and classes.

Students from Luxembourgish schools such as Lycée Classique de Diekirch, the International School of Luxembourg (ISL), Saint George’s International School, or Lycée Arts et Métier will be performing of one-act plays.

The Festival seeks to highlight some of the excellent English-speaking and artistic talent which exists among pupils in Luxembourg’s schools, but which often passes unnoticed by the wider public.