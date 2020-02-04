Tickets go on sale Friday 7 February at 10am.

The Jamaican Grammy Award-winning producer and singer Sean Paul is performing at Rockhal on 7 April, the venue announced this morning.

Starting out his musical career in the 1990s, numerous catchy and exotic hits made their way into the Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers, his big first break being Gimme the Light and Get Busy. Recent productions have included Mad Love, Cheap Thrills, Rockabye, No Lie, and Body.

Tickets are available for €39,00 + pre sale fees.