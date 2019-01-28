Bonus Noise records have announced the upcoming release of rising star, Charlotte Bridge's next full length LP.

Bonus Noise have officially detailed the release of the new 10 track LP 'Steps' by Charlotte Bridge.

The album release show on Friday 6th April at the De Gudde Wëllen will also feature performances from Affinity Kitty and C'est Karma.

As you can hear from the video above (2016's Now, Now) this new collection really captures new facets of her unique sound.

Bonus Noise describe it as "blending guitar arpeggios with electronic beats, dreamy synths and delicate voices".

Bridge's take on "melancholic tones and nostalgic melodies" are a woozy, dreamy sojourn through a "fusion of acoustic, analog and digital aspects", marking her out as a "discovery suited both for day dreamers and night owls alike".

Check out more on the below link.

www.charlottebridge.com