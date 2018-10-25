15-year-old Alexander Ernoult from Luxembourg smashed the 'blind' round, and will be battling it out on The Voice Kids France.

Coming, as he does, from a musical family, Alexander's musical talents are perhaps not a surprise to those who know him. He was spotted by the producers of The Voice Kids on French channel TF1, and decided to jump on the opportunity and send in an application.

After making his way through a series of pre-screening interviews and auditions, Alexander finally appeared before the TV judges in the format's famous 'blind audition'-round. Not only did he make it through, he also had the opportunity to work with his favourite coach! Next Alexander will be moving on to the battle rounds and says (in Swedish, no less) that he is ready.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Alexander for a short video, and you can find out more about him and follow along on his adventures through the links in the link box below.