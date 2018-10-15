We have tickets for the upcoming show on Wednesday 14 November. Win, win. WIN!

Punch Brothers are a quintet comprising mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher.

© Taylor Crothers

Humor is a definite weapon in the Punch Brothers armory, both on stage and on songs like the satirical "Jumbo", and the joy they find in creating music is there to witness.

The Washington Post describes their playing as, enthusiastic and experimental, "Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart."

Their most recent album, the well-received All Ashore, their critically acclaimed T Bone Burnett–produced 2015 release, The Phosphorescent Blues.

This concert at the Philharmonie on Wednesday 14 November, has been earmarked by those in the know as being an 'under the radar belter', be sure not to miss out.

To win tickets, head to our Facebook page and complete the simple yet entirely necessary thumbing, swiping and liking.

