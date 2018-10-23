Luxembourg has creative musical talent bursting forth currently, one of whom is the terrific EDSUN, a future pop icon in the waiting, who has released a new video for the incredible cut, Lisa.

The mysterious and evocative video, directed and created by EDSUN and Isaiah Wilson, depicts a pair of dancers in a wasteland (in reality the site of the Luxtram HQ out by Senningerberg) as they fight over a weapon (neon blue water pistol) in front of a mask wearing crowd.

© EDSUN

'We don't like it when it's real'



Such is the strength of the interpretive dance, that there are many messages conveyed by the piece when coupled with the lyrics. Some are sinister, the orange trousers (Guantanamo), racial undertones (audience in masks), internal struggles and identity... it's fascinating work.

Taking, perhaps, a cue from the recent work of Childish Gambino's This is America, the one take video is a stunningly realized piece of sound and vision.

EDSUN said of the video release: "I want to thank everyone that contributed to create it. Your love is good. I dedicate this video to everybody who right now is taking a stand and making the decision to choose Freedom over Fear. YOU ARE NOT JUST ONE THING."

Lisa is the first track from the upcoming 'You Are Not Just One Thing' EP, due for release on November 10th.

EDSUN is currently on tour, his first.

‘The Platonic Touch Tour’ focuses on bringing awareness to the issue of 'platonic touch among men through performance art and virtual reality experience'.