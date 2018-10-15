Ólafur Arnalds merges indie, electronic and classical influences with his musical compositions blurring the lines between past and future.

Ólafur Arnalds approaches his music, described as ambient soundscapes and modern instrumentals, from a unique perspective. His compositions are not ground by rules that perhaps hamper 'classic' artists and this is borne in the hybrid soundscapes present on both recorded pieces and his stirring live performances.

Arnalds' journey from drummer to composer was one created out of pure serendipity, he was asked to write some short piano and string pieces for an album by German metal group Heaven Shall Burn after sharing demos of his own prog rock-influenced compositions while supporting them on tour. Since then he has drawn favourable comparison with Sohn, Nils Frahm and Sigur Rós

On re:member, his first solo project since 2013, the Icelandic composer strives for this delicate balance in assembling the sounds of live and computer-borne instruments.

Such is the variety of Arnalds' compositions and his unquestionable range of talents means that the listener is never certain in which direction a track will go.

On the beautiful but heartbreaking Only The Winds (see above) swelling strings accompany plaintive piano, on Undir, skittering beats and thrumming synths collide, whereas on the soundtrack to popular UK drama Broadchurch there are more cinematic, sinister themes at play.

Arnalds will perform with:

Pètur Björnsson violin

Sigrún Hardardóttir violon

Karl James Pestka viola

Unnur Jónsdóttir cello

Manu Delago drums, percussion

We've a pair of tickets for the spellbinding show at Philharmonie which takes place on Saturday 20 October at 8pm.

To win, please head over to our Facebook page and follow the simple but entirely necessary steps.