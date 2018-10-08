There are times in a reviewer's life where a review is dashed off only as a requirement to fill time and page. I am happy to say this is not one of those. Just as you can tell if a musician 'means' it, you should be able to read the same of a live performance review. I hope to do it justice.

It must be said from the off that when musician's go 'full orchestra' it can detract rather than add to the delicate nature of the original song structure.

Too often there's a tendency to throw too much bombast. To fill every pause with nuance and needle. The Sturm and Drang often drowning out the intricacies of the original composition.

On a chilly yet clear night in Luxembourg, José González + The String Theory did something remarkable. This was a gig for the ages. One of those, 'were you there?' moments, that are all too rare.

Despite an impatient baby letting everyone know it was way past bedtime, The String Theory came on stage at a shade after 8pm, González followed almost imperceptibly, seated in shadow and barely moving - the focus, clearly was not intended for him.

The orchestra then, in a half hypnotic, half waiting for the lungs of the infant to give in to the folds of restful sleep, scrunched plastic bags in their hands.

It sounds absurd. I am all too aware.

It looked daft too.

But in this time spent bringing the audience round, the chatterboxes and fidgetbums settled down, just as the baby did. Some 90 magical minutes later and the whole of the Phil were on their feet. The applause was deafening.

"Don't let the darkness eat you up" - Down The Line

© Philharmonie

It has been said by a thousand different people and written in a thousand (though oddly the same) different ways, The Philharmonie is a wonderful venue.

The booking and promotion team will no doubt have RSI's at the top of their spines, resulting from the relentless back-slapping that must go down on a regular basis. Such is the varied, and it must be said, darned smart, signings that pass through theses cavernous halls, you are, near as dammit, guaranteed a special show.

Much of that guarantee rests on the shoulders of the act. And on the humble frame of the Argentine/Swedish musician José González, who's songs are often described as folk-y and dismissed as lacking the chops for the bigger venue, the pressure must be on.

You wouldn't know it. Ffrom the outset, the band played in complete harmony with immaculate timing and accomplished individual musicianship. Weaving in and out of each other, never cluttered, always raising a part here, adding a texture there.

González's masterful guitar playing was a satisfying constant throughout the whole show, breaking occasionally to shift focus onto a certain arrangement or certain section of The String Theory, who were (cliche, cringe meter at overload) note perfect. Conducted by a selfless PC Nackt, who never made it about him, they channeled drama, vulnerability, joy and rapture at any given moment.

You met me at a very strange time in my life. - The Narrator/Tyler Durden/This reviewer

I suppose this is where I should introduce a caveat, I was/am going through an emotional phase, perhaps especially in-tuned to González's dexterous play and haunting vocals. A Cheshire cat grin crept across my face during Down The Line, replaced by a lump in my throat on How Low, and full on 'I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying!' during What Will.

48 hours later and I am calling back to the beautiful arrangements and the goosebumps resurface.

At points I am still overwhelmed.

I know that the same sensations won't have been felt by everyone but that is surely what music is supposed to be about. Right?

You can stand around and talk as much bollocks as you want with regard to which artist we should be fawning over this week, next week, yesterday. What's the point if you don't FEEL it?

Why deny yourself the emotional resonance by towing the line.

Let yourself be engulfed, give in to it.

Enjoy it.

And the crowd present on Saturday did just that, getting out of their seats, dancing in the aisles, clapping in time, lapping it up. You could tell the band fed off the energy. It was palpable.

Somewhat predictably the bigger cheers came for the exquisite Heartbeats, a cover of Swedish electro duo The Knife and a thunderous rendition of Massive Attack's Teardrop as the set drew to a close.

It was, put simply, a wondrous experience.

"Absorbed in your ill hustling / Feeding a monster, just feeding a monster" - How Low

I can name a handful of shows where I've been held rapt from start to finish, I'm From Barcelona (Exit07, original incarnation), John Butler Trio (den A), Editors and The Maccabees (den A also), Portishead (Bristol Colston Hall), Placebo (Exeter Lemon Grove), Efterklang (Spot Festival, Denmark), N.I.N (Rockhal), and this one, though, this one, may just have nabbed the top spot.

As far as I can tell, from memory and trawling other gig boards, José González + The String Theory played:

Far Away

Crosses

Abram

What Will

The Forest

Cycling Trivalities

What If

Every Age

Vissel

Heartbeats (The Knife)

Let It Carry You

Stories We Build, Stories We Tell

Teardrop (Massive Attack)

Encore



Prism Part Blue

Down The Line

Let It Carry You

If you were unable to get tickets for this sold out performance, do yourself a favour....grab a glass of your favourite tipple, hunker down somewhere comfy, don a pair of headphones and revel in this full concert video. You can thank me later.