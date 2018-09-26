The band talk to RTL Today about the EP3 release, an EP which is really an LP.

Just last week, 20 September to be precise, Mount Stealth were, well, they were a bit stealthy, dropping a new video out of the blue and catching a few fans (this editor in particular) on the hop.

So, having promoted their new track Tarmaxx here, we thought it'd also be smart to ask a few questions about the new album due out in special formats soon.

You can stream the rather awesome tunes below...

<a href="http://mountstealth.bandcamp.com/album/mount-stealth-ep3">Mount Stealth / EP3 by Mount Stealth</a>

This is what they had to say:

Where did the hook for Tarmaxx come from?

It's a long time bass riff we had and liked it very much and wanted to do something with it. Like a lot of our stuff, it's often based on bass and drums, then we add some atmospheric, electro sounds... and,after that, you got Tarmaxx!

How does Tarmaxx differ from cuts from Ep 1 & 2?

It's more 'straight to the point' I would say and more based on loops and repetition.

Why so long between this material and the previous EPS?

We are slow anyhow and we're quite busy in our private lives, that means we had a bit of time away for those past years.

Where will people be able to see Mount Stealth live in the bear future?

We've no live shows planned for the moment, actually. The band is going to work like a collective. More info will be available on our page soon...

Is this new EP3 another EP or an album?

Actually Yes, ...our EP3 is an album, EP turning into a LP... in a very limited edition format... again there's to be more info on our homepage soon.



What can we expect from EP3?

An album More cinematic and an increased retro approach.

Have there been wider influences this time round?

We have so many influences... hard to say, hard to pin down any specific ones. Maybe more influences from Composers, this time, you know...older stuff, ...

Where did you record and over what time frame?

Still the same place in Luxembourg with Tom Gatti and Charel Stolz. We had a long break between the record session and mixing, we actually recorded everything at the end of 2016, I think...

Tell us in 10 words or less what Mount Stealth is...

An experimental lab / collective with good and trustfull people who like to try out italian restaurants in our area

They did it in nineteen words but trust me, make room in your earholes for Mount Stealth.

It'll be worth it.