After almost three years in the wilderness, Mount Stealth suddenly dropped a video for the kille track Tarmaxx.

Mount Stealth, a four-piece experimental rock unit, founded in 2010 via the wild frontiers of Esch-sur-Alzette, are another of Luxembourg's great 'should be knowns'.

Crafting tightly woven hooks and beats that wrap themselves in and on themselves before catapulting in a thousand unexpected ways, Mount Stealth are a band who's muscular musicianship reveals something new with each listen.

This new video doesn't really show off the peeps behind the instruments, instead revelling in a playful 60's vibe at odds with the sleek yet crunchy sonics crafted in a fine slab of four minute experimental post-rock. Wonderful!

As the band put it themselves their sound is "led by an intricate rhythm foundation and solid bass leads, misty yet fathomless soundscapes and eerie melodies are provided by a wide range of guitar FX and synthesizers to create a unique blend".

This hook/laden beast is taken from the upcoming EP3, to be released on 26 September 2018.

To check out further tracks from Mount Stealth, check out their Bandcamp here