The eclectic Electro-Pop duo from Luxembourg announce debut album release date and video for new single 'The Beginning'.

Following on from recent cuts Artificial Appearance and Stolen (see vids below), two important pieces of information are handed out in an adoringly lo-fi introduction to their upcoming album and then of course to the reveal of the new single; The Beginning.

Philippe Flammang and Packo Gualandris, other wise known as Phacko describe themselves as purveyors of the finest Electropop from Luxembourg.

Packo will be familiar to many who have tuned into Radio Ara over the years and he is well known and respected throughout the Luxembourg Music Scene. And Philippe Flammang is another popular musician, working on many projects in the Grand Duchy's thriving music underground.

Perhaps taking cues from Ladytron, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk and IAMX, Phacko's sound is one that harks back to the 80's whilst planting both feet firmly in the modern sonic soundscapes.

RTL Today will be revealing more in this intriguing act in the near future.