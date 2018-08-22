It's been available for a couple of weeks now but this lovely video from Luxembourg act When 'Airy Met Fairy is another delicious cut from the burgeoning talent pool that is the Grand Duchy.

This new video, shot while on tour in Japan (by Runa Egilsdottir) has a genteel and charming quality, seemingly at odds with the protagonist's struggles with trying to be a 'good girl'.

"I try to be good, but I can't, stick to my consistent plan to be.....a good girl."

Founded in 2015 WAMF were immediately a different kettle of fish.

While many groups were treading the alt rock/math rock lines WAMF were cut from different cloth.

Influenced by the likes of Radiohead, Jeff Buckley, David Bowie, The Magnetic Fields, Björk,Tori Amos and Emiliana Torrini, Thorunn Egilsdottir (vocals) Mike Koster (bass, Moog) and Thomas Copier (drums) were shooting for something a little more...well, ethereal.

As their blog suggests; 'From the very first seconds on, When ‘Airy Met Fairy carry into a world filled with emotion, leaving no trace of artifice.'

Glow, their collective's debut album, is minimal and subtle, the textures found in the smaller details that reveal themselves on repeat plays.

The trio is supported by film maker Raphael Kindig and art director Runa Egilsdottir, Thorunn’s sister. Both create the band’s visual identity, be it the artwork, videos, pictures or the stage setup.

Glow is out now on all digital platforms.