A recent study by Spotify claims that music fans enter a state of audio paralysis around their mid-thirties. At this point, the study posits, certain music fans stop seeking out new music. If any of the ‘researchers’ had happened to swing by den A on Monday evening they may well have needed to shove their ‘findings’ up where the sun doesn’t shine too often.

As is ever the case in Luxembourg’s concert-going bingo, you had the full gamut of music lovers. Fair-weather gig goers, loud talking banker types, 'too cool for this show but I am going anyway' plaid wearers, earthy older types, young pups, 'I only like the early stuff' curmudgeons and proper know every line and syncopated drum pattern super fans.

The Atelier was hot. V. hot. Swedish sauna hot. For those that have asked, a new AC system has been mooted for a very long time but apparently the A’s hall stays as it is due to persistent requests from artists and management desperate to stay healthy on long tours.

In a packed den A, there are only a few real vantage points; in the mixer, stairs far right (limited view), stairs left (risk of flattened and bruised toes), old man’s corner (if you know, you know), or the balcony (oven hot). The show is a sell out, so all these top spots are fairly elbow to elbow. Upstairs seems best. Even when the air gets thick and heavy. If the truth be told it’s a moist evening.

Having no support act for this show was an odd choice. For a band who need to create an atmosphere for their tracks to truly flourish, alt-J aren’t ones to do a great deal of stage craft, a couple of rote ‘Hello, Luxembourg’s' suffice, and it's here where some naysayers have a point. There's little razzle or dazzle, save the floor to ceiling retina burning tubes. In fact the stage production is the same as it was for the slightly washed out Abbaye Neumunster gig last year. Luxembourg future-pop act Them Lights, for example (who we have got a hive of bees in our bonnets about), would have been a perfect opener for this show.

Alt-J sped out of the blocks with the bulging bass of Deadcrush, taken from 3rd LP Relaxer (2017), kicking things off before a very early Fitzpleasure (An Awesome Wave 2012) near takes people’s faces off. The crowd, suitably ‘refreshed’ are bang up for it too. It’s never going to be a night for circle pits or walls of death, but the swelling, swirling, seething of limbs soon covers the entire floor and, for a short moment at least, the A resembles that hideous party sequence in one of the lesser Matrix sequels.

Alt-J are savvy enough to know that not all their tracks, which work so well on an LP, cut the mustard for less patient crowds in a live setting, so wisely drop slower cuts from the set list altogether. As a result this show feels like a greatest hits package and it’s then that you realise just how many belters they have at their disposal. The audience decreeing that they want to ‘turn you inside out, and lick you like a crisp packet’ on Hunger of the Pine, is surely one of the more filthy odes to cunnilingus yet put to song. Left Hand Free is as a rough and as jagged as you would hope it to be and a rousing late in the set list airing for Matilda predictably brought the house down.

Tessellate, The Ballad Of John Hurt (This Is All Yours 2014), In Cold Blood, Bloodflood pt. II are all glorious and there’s enough ‘live’ playing to ensure it is not simply cut and paste from studio to stage. There was time for Joe Newman (nominal front man) to wish Gus Unger-Hamilton *keyboards, vocals) a happy 29th birthday, drummer Thom Sonny Green (a genius btw) removed his top early doors.

Finishing up with a rapturous sing along to the stone cold classic that is Breezeblocks, alt-J bade farewell to a rapturous crowd.

The wall of heat that radiated from the scores of fans funneling out into the cool evening air was very nearly a tangible thing, so heavy was the air with sweat, you could have wrung it with your bare hands to fill a Britax filter jug. You wouldn’t want to drink it though.

I’ll see you up on the balcony next time out. You can keep your old man’s corner. Put it in the wood chipper along with those ageist, so called, studies.