Founded in 2015, Trappers have quickly become a fixture of Luxembourg's music scene. Their latest single, 'Rainbow Coloured Stone', features a music video directed by Léa Giordano and Joé Birchen.

Having won Rock the South in 2016, Trappers is far from an unknown name for anyone familiar with Luxembourg's vibrant music scene. They describe their new single, 'Rainbow Coloured Stone', as a mix between old and new sounds, in a style that is uniquely Trappers.