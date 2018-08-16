Bartleby Delicate has just released 'Sibling', a new track off of his debut EP "Whatever We Find Suitable to Compare," alongside a music video created by Fabien Spaus.

The artist describes Sibling as "a song about interconnectedness" and feeling present in the moment and connected to others and his environment.

The video, filmed the night of his recent show at Rotondes, showcases the artist, alongside friends and fans, in his element, in an authentic and almost personal way.