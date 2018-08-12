Stunning new video for Concrete Peace.

Luxembourgish alternative/indie band, CYCLORAMA has recently published a music video for their remixed version of track, Concrete Peace, from their latest album with Chez Kito Kat Records, named Eponym.

The video has been described by the band as featuring “epileptic video footage”, and they seem to have drawn inspiration from archive film camera footage from the 60s in the United States.

Certain shots are highly reminiscent of Slim Aarons photography.

The song features both band members, with Sébastien Laas on the guitars, bass, keys & programming, working alongside Pit Reyland, on drums & percussion.