American singer-songwriter will perform at Rockhal next week - and we're giving away two tickets!

Having one 4 Grammy awards including three for best male rock vocal performance (which is more than anyone else), Lenny Kravitz doesn't need much introduction. With a career spanning over 35 years he's had #1 chart-topping hits across the world.

As part of his European summer tour Kravitz will be playing at the Rockhal in Esch-sur-Alzette in Monday 23 July, giving Luxembourg the chance to revel in his unique soul, rock and funk-infused music.

Tickets + giveaway!

Tickets can be bought the link below (in the link box) - but we are also giving away two tickets to a lucky reader. To enter the competition you simply have to 'like' us on Facebook (link below), find the contest post, and tag a friend with whom you would like to go see the concert. Good luck!