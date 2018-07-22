'Got No', the new single from Luxembourg act Them Lights, is set get some booties bouncing across the nation.

With its tantalising bass beat and enchanting vocals, Them Light’s debut single is set to get some booties bouncing across our fine nation. Them Light’s performed at this year’s Siren’s Call festival, and while they currently have no further shows planned we hope to see several dates added to their calendar in the future. If you like what you hear, make sure to keep an eye on their website (link below).