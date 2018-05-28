The Offspring are set to play a SOLD OUT show at Rockhal (promoted by den A) on 18th June. We've a pair of tickets that you can WIN.

Many a 30/40-something can hark back to a thousand smashed up shins and scraped elbows as The Offspring sound-tracked yet another skateboard based bailout.

Seemingly another of the Peter Pan Punk Generation (trademark SSL) The Offspring show no hint of slowing down. On a mammoth Never-Ending Summer Tour the Cali band trade Orange County for Belval.

The Offspring are Dexter Holland (vocals, guitar), Noodles (guitar), Greg K (bass) and Pete Parada (drums) and their brand of infectious punk is a worldwide smash with millions of records sold.

The Offspring have now released 8 LPs, their bio states they've performed over 1,000 shows across the globe and their many hits include the seminal "Self Esteem," classic "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)," quasi Floyd tribute "The Kids Aren't Alright," "Hammerhead", "Pretty Fly" and "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid."

Live shows from the 'Spring are renowned for being energetic and sweaty and there's little reason to think things will be different at the Rockhal.

Support comes from Pittsburgh Punks Anti-Flag and local heroes Versus You (led by the very talented Eric Rosenfeld).

GRAB A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE SHOW

To win tickets, head to our Facebook page like our page (as if you have not already), tag a BFF, tell us your favourite Offspring song and then wait for us inform the winner on Friday 15 June.