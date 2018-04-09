Michel Reis, jazz pianist and composer, is a busy man; a Luxembourger who spends a fair bit of time living in New York too. Travelling, composing and performing across continents is all part of the job. And he’s exceptional at it.

“Home from Home” he says about New York, and all the more because, as it happens, a delegation from Luxembourg arrived that day to support the Art2Cure event.

Cocooned in the cosy cellar of Cornelia Street Cafe, in Greenwich Village New York, sits Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, his husband Gauthier Destenay, HRH Prince Guillaume and HRH Countess Stéphanie, along with many others coming to support Michel’s music.

Michel plays with a number of groups but this trio includes Aidan O’Donnell on (double) bass and Colin Stranahan on drums. Why did Aidan move to New York from Glasgow a decade ago?

“For the music. New York is probably the best city in the world for jazz."

Robin Hirsch, the ebullient founder of Cornelia Street Cafe, welcomed us all with some anecdotes from the venue whilst people order cocktails and food. It’s a feat of 3D spatial dexterity as to how the piano, drum kit and bass fit on the small stage.

Michel and his trio treated us to a diverse spread from his life as a composer and pianist. His style is lyrical and fluid; Aidan and Colin attuned to where they support the solo lines.

Michel’s compositions range from beautiful treble lines in the right hand which fly across the width of the piano keyboard, to the more staccato nature of a rhythmic jazz, where Aidan and Colin’s improvisations come to the fore. From pastoral to almost pizzicato playing, it was a wonderful evening of music.

The finishing touch was Robin Hirsch opening up some Cornelia Street wine, “the white pressed with my right foot, the red pressed with my left foot”, and so the night continued.