From circus performances to vegan food to great music - Haut-Martelange is the place to be this weekend. Teresa Annicchiarico shares her review.

Since 2014, the organisers of the Koll an Aktioun music festival have been offering a varied program for the whole family, every year. The festival takes place in the small town of Haut-Martelange on the Belgium border. Koll an Aktioun is organised by around 30 young volunteers, and takes place from the 19-20 May this year.

This year was my first time at the festival and I fell in love not just with the decor and the music but also the overall atmosphere. Here is a summary of what's on offer.

For children:



Children can have fun at the Kniwwelkaul. On Sunday, they are providing workshops, face-painting and plenty of other activities.

Circus unARTig, which performed on Saturday, are performing again on Sunday, among other circus acts.

© Teresa Annicchiarico

Art & Shopping

If you missed the flea market on Saturday, do not worry. On Sunday, you can still pop into the Maart which is located near the entrance and shop to your heart's desire from local artists.

And if you are an art lover, you can visit the 'Expo' where you can enjoy a slide show or just take a look at the paintings.

© Teresa Annicchiarico

© Teresa Annicchiarico

Food

Dare I say that Koll an Aktioun has the best festival food? From tasty vegan kebabs to traditional Luxembourgish Kniddelen or Wäinzossis - your taste buds will not be disappointed. They even serve mulled wine for when it starts to get colder in the evening. (Trust me, you'll need it!)

I tried the amazing vegan kebab (I highly recommend the Green Dreams one) and their MiraKOLLum cocktail, which you can get at the Wonner Bar next to the Musikstiffchen.

MiraKOLLum cocktail with a straw made out of bamboo / © Teresa Annicchiarico

Music

Last but not least, I thoroughly enjoyed the music! My personal highlights from the line-up were Rilan and the Bombadiers, Go Go Berlin and Leoniden.

© Teresa Annicchiarico

And if you think that that is all that Koll an Aktioun has to offer, then you are mistaken! So why not go and see it for yourself? I, for one, will definitely be back next year.

Text and Photos: Teresa Annicchiarico