Shades of Amy Winehouse, a touch of sass, and a whole load of trouble, one way or another, Miss Georgia Gray bursts on to the scene.

“My biggest fear when getting on stage is falling on my ass even tho (sic) it might be pretty hilarious...always look on the bright side of life.”

And so begins the disarmament of a sceptic. Miss Georgia Gray, who launches her new album I.T.O.W (I’m Trouble One Way) on the 30th of this month at the Rockhal, is another of the multitude of young singers spilling out of Luxembourg’s burgeoning talent pool.

That same scene in the Grand Duchy may appear to be an easy one to crack, it takes a concerted effort to avoid making contacts in such a small country, but Georgia is clear on the matter; "to be honest becoming an artist in Lux ain’t easy at all but if you want something then fight for it real hard, believe and dream big and fight for support. Get your ass out there!”

Attitude, goes a long way in getting noticed and Georgia has that in spades.

Miss Georgia Gray, who is sometimes described as Lady Gaga meeting Amy Winehouse, suggests that expecting magic to simply happen, will leave you disappointed; “no, you gotta work, work, work...like Rihanna said!” This approach is also key, not just the arrival on the pop scene but in ensuring survival.

Anyone who has heard the lead track from I.T.O.W, 'Hips & Lips' (see below) will know that this gal is large of voice, and plentiful in personality, mixing hook laden grooves with classic pop sensibilities. There is more than a dash of an old soul in there too.

Regarding musical touchstones, one is clearly top of the pile,” the one and only Amy Winehouse,” Miss Gray says of influences and a possible kindred spirit. “I mean that woman had soul. Think about if she was still alive...what amazing music she would be making right now. So, I’m on team Amy!”

Winehouse herself had a troubled and well documented past, Georgia’s does not take in The Ivy, Spearmint Rhino or any links to famous drug addicts (thankfully), but she has gone through bullying, exclusion and the fight for recognition. This, she says, is what has made Miss Georgia Gray stay strong.

The recording process took a little over 6 months and the management team that surround Georgia have held off on rushing it out. "We wanted to put the album out there, sure, but if you want a fresh and good album you gotta put in alot of time and work," she says. It seems that the time is right, now, though, and promotion has ramped up. Local press has started to fill with column inches and interview requests have been pouring in. That type of attention can go to a person's head.

We ask Georgia to what level she has reached on the Diva-o-meter and she takes it in the spirit with which it was intended but also with a bullish desire to push forward; "Maybe I am a diva but im proud of who I have become. I'm thankful I'm that kind of stage diva who shows off her voice and what she can do."

It is this point that sticks, Georgia clearly feels she has a point to prove, and to win over those doubters and those who may be waiting for her to 'fall on her ass'. They are likely going to have to wait a while.

"I mean if I look back at who I was last year, so shy, so innocent...well I'm pretty proud to be called a diva with rock pop and soul mixed voice haha."

To paraphrase a famous superhero line 'with great confidence, comes great responsibility', "I need to be confident so I can show everyone who might not be that strong that they can get out of their shell."

Georgia is a young woman, yes, one with a headstrong outlook on the world too but there's a wise head on those shoulders, and she recognises the example that can be set and how her influence can potentially inspire others. "I want to prove to people that they can achieve great things and this is coming from a young woman who once was very shy and not strong at all."

When talk turns to the upcoming CD release show at The Rockhal, the excitement and enthusiasm is palpable. Audiences, Georgia suggests, can expect an "awesome and cool show, with fireworks and stuff." But it's not only Georgia onstage that's expected to put the work in. "So I can tell you that's what I can give them (the crowd) but we artists expect them to be awesome and cool with us together!"

"Speaking for myself I want to give the amazing people out there who come watch a performance - and this could be said for any artist - we want to ensure a great time and a flawless show, so the audience can live the moment with us!"

At the upcoming show Georgia will be supported by OKE and YungKean. In addition, Miss Georgia Gray invited her friends Mila and Khepri to perform some songs with her live on stage.

And what’s next? Assuming the reocrd takes off, of course...”after the album im planing to hit back with amazing live concerts be there for my gorgeous fans and of course my fancy haters.”

And for those haters... she's not afraid of a bad word or two...“haha, that I love.”

Love her, or hate her, Miss Georgia Gray is here to stay and is a force to be reckoned with.

Rockhal Monday, 30 April 2018, Doors from 20.30. Ticket info on below link.