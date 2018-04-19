Undoubtedly one of the 'indie' scene's highlights of the year, OoTC is back this weekend and packed to the hilt with soon to be/should be huge acts!

On a typical weekend in April there are a foolhardy number who avoid Kulturfabrik for fear of being sucked into what is commonly known as the 'HISPTER VORTEX'.

This is a parallel universe where beards, spacers, ink and plaid, oh so much plaid, are in volumes so high that you'd be surprised in thinking there was due to be a plaid shortage.

Within this nether-realm and beyond such shortsighted stereotyping, there lies one of Luxembourg's most truly wonderful music programming events.

A festival curated by musicians, who are fans first business persons 50th, that is also for fans, who are perhaps also musicians. Not just for music bores and snobs but for those who have dipped their toes in the ocean that is 'alternative' music but haven't been brave enough to get past the midriff, where it's almost too cool.

The Out Of The Crowd Festival returns this year, for it's 15th iteration, it's success is down to a number of things. The organisers love the acts they are booking. The audience are delirious that some 'fringe', yet favourite acts, are on a bill, in a club setting, that they may normally only get to see at a festival in a far flung land. The acts themselves respond to this enthusiasm by going that extra mile.

Turning it up to 11, if you will.

OOTC has always had a fine history with securing top acts and this year is no exception.

Headliners Motorspycho hailing from Norway, are a psychadelic/experimental crew who carry before them a mighty reputation for stunning live shows.

Second on the bill are Canadian noise-inks Metz who are bringing a whole bunch of punk fire and riff driven melody, their latest album, Strange Peace, is produced by none other than Steve Albini.

Belgian act BRNS, are perhaps our standout act of the day, they have been in Luxembourg a number of times, and we will save our praise for now as an interview is on the way. Needles to say, miss them at your peril.

Math-rock trio TTNG who for the moment (pre-Brexit) have no visa issues, come from the UK ply a very fine trade in awkward signatures melding into catchy hooks.

US acts Porches and Grooms make for an eclectic mix, with the former dabbling in synth pop and the latter in psych pop.

Another Norwegian act is Aiming For Enrike, who put a fun spin on Math Rock signatures.

Luxembourg's Afro punkers, No Metal In This Battle, blend complex soundscapes with belting riffage and are another tipped for wider success.



Napoleon Gold's trademark is ambient hip-pop, the Luxembourg producer wunderkind will be revealing a new LP this summer.

Dana.Plan are for fans of And So I Watch You From Afar, and if you're not a fan of ASIWYFA, then you're dead to us.

Seekers, last but by no means least are a local alt-garage outfit who are primed to burst out form the underground scene. Mark our words.

And so ends our round up.

Ticket info is available on the below link and see here the stage times:

Food options are varied with beautiful vegetarian/vegan catering by Délice Végétal and Nina FoodTruck!

So prepare yourself!

The Schalltot collective asbl has existed since 2001 and has organised more than 200 shows in and around Luxembourg in small venues.

They remain an important cog in the Luxembourg music machine.