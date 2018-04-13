Desdemonia unleash their full force on the Kulturfabrik with new album Anguish.

Desdemonia formed in 1994 by Tom Michels and Marc Dosser and over the last two decades, the pioneers of the small but lively Luxembourgish metal scene have built up a strong and dedicated fan base in the metal underground.

Set to release their monstrous new album (the band's 4th) at KUFA on Saturday, the current line-up consists of Michels (Drums), Marc Dosser (guitars/ backing vocals), Tom Dosser (bass/ lead vocals) and David Wagner (guitars).

The new LP has been mixed by über producer Fredrik Nordstöm who counts At the Gates, Arch Enemy, In Flames, Hammerfall, Architects as producing credits.

As the press clipping says itself this is not a night for Ed Sheeran's fans to test their delicate ears: "influenced by the early and mid-nineties American and European death metal scene, Desdemonia‘s sound can be described as a mix of catchy stuff like Amon Amarth, straight forward At The Gates-like beats and more old school oriented melodies and groove in the vein of Dissection or Bolt Thrower!"

Ahead of their album release show at KUFA this Saturday, we catch up with Tom Dosser and take a look into what the band face in a challenging industry and just how far the band has come.

How has the Rock/Metal scene changed over the past few years?

The Rock/Metal scene has changed very drastically. More bands are emerging because of the advent of new technologies in music recording and the live environment.

The biggest alterations over the last 10 years are due to the internet. It makes networking much easier than back in 1994, when we founded the band and no Internet existed. But on the other hand, changes in music are happening so fast that you need to be on the ball to keep pace.

Besides, music in general is also more consumed via streaming, so sales of Cds and Vinyls have dropped.

Musicwise, many new genres in Rock/Metal have developed and are accessible to everyone at any time. This is a great thing and is inspiring. But there seems to be less time to permit a band to grow musically over a longer period. Stadium bands like Iron Maiden, AC/DC or Metallica are not following. But very interesting bands like Opeth and Leprous bring new sounds.

When looking specifically at the Luxembourg Metal scene, I have to admit, that I am really pleased about its tremendous development. When we started out, the entire metal scene consisted of 4-5 bands. Blues was king back then in Luxembourg. 25 years later, there are around 70 bands, 35 of them being active. They all have all their own identity and sound.

Every band is pursuing its creative journey whilst still helping the other ones out. Big Metal shows at Kufa, Rockhal or Atelier have become a common thing.

How has this affected the way you have to market yourselves?

Instant connection with the music listener via social media is important , such as on our Facebook page. A good digital promotion helps. Our our latest single “Endless Fight” has been published via video platforms such as Youtube.

The entire new album “Anguish” can be streamed on all digital platforms. But in the Metal scene, people still like to buy CDs and Vinyls, so we offer them too. T-Shirts and other merchandise is key to create awareness but also to support the band financially.

But for Desdemonia, playing live has always been fundamental and that is what we as musicians love most. This sharing of energy and emotions creates the biggest bond with our supporters.

Here are some of the band's upcoming shows in Luxembourg:

14 April “Anguish” release show at Kulturfabrik, Esch/Alzette

21 April Metalfestival Kopstal, Kopstal

12 May Mayham Fest, Mertzig

16 June Fête de la Musique, Dudelange

The making of the new album “Anguish” has been an incredible journey for the band. Getting back together as a band with a new member (David) and being able to write new songs was a great motivation and felt good.

When we had the new songs together, we recorded them at Holtz Studios and Fautelrock Studios here in Luxembourg. For mixing and mastering, we wanted to have the right sound for our music this time around. We went through our all time favourite records and made a list of producers we liked. And then we contacted them with some demo material.

We were happy when Fredrik Nordstöm, legendary producer of bands like At the Gates, Arch Enemy, Opeth and The Architects responded, because he was top choice for us. He said, he liked our music and was willing to do the job.

He gave our music a broad, fat, bright and very listenable sound whilst keeping the typical Desdemonia vibe to it.

When hearing the result, we got many proposals from different record companies. We signed with Mighty Music from Denmark a worldwide deal, because we knew, that this would be the right label for us. We like the music of the other bands they’re promoting and they’re doing a great job.

Our new album “Anguish” is now distributed worldwide and is available as CD, Vinyl and digital streaming. And I am happy to announce, that the album will also be released in Japan end of this month.

What can people who've not heard Desdemonia expect at one of your shows?

Desdemonia shows are always full of energy. The participation of the audience is one key element of the gig. The essence is to have a good time together. We try also to give people the best sound and lights possible.

For the release show of “Anguish” on the 14th april at Kulturfabrik in Esch/Alzette, we will play mostly songs of this new album but also some classics. In order to celebrate this the right way, we will have special guests appearing on stage with us.

We will be supported by 4 of the finest bands of the local Rock/Metal scene: Abstract Rapture, Scarlet Anger, Kitschickers and Sublind. Every band has its own musical style and so this will give a good insight in the Luxembourg Metal scene.

Who would you love to open for?

That’s a tough question, because there are so many. But these bands would definitely be in the list (even if defunct): Metallica, Motörhead, Iron Maiden, Samael, Cannibal Corpse, Machine Head, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and the 2 Jimmys.

Where is the best place in the world to play?

The best place in the world to play is always that particular stage you’re on when playing to an audience. Being together with your band and seeing people in front of you enjoying your music is mind-blowing every time.

But I would love to play South-America and Japan, because these are places, where live-crowds are very enthusiastic when it comes to Metal-shows. Great live albums have been recorded there.

Be sure to catch Desdemonia on Saturday at KUFA, doors are at 6.30pm.

Support : Abstract Rapture, Sublind, Scarlet Anger, Kitschickers

