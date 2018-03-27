The premiere performance of the band will bea free concert held on 30 March at Ratelach, the Kulturfabrik bistro!

With Veronique Dondelinger (vocals), Charel Schütz (guitar, vocals), Mike Zepp (bass) and Christian Rollinger (cajon and percussion), this folk-rock band reinterprets REM music, Damien Rice, Glen Hansar, Tracy Chapman, Alanis Morrisette, Eric Clapton ... in an acoustic and simple arrangement. This is their first concert together!

The group was born from their desire to do something different from what they usually did, in their previous bands Säitesprong, Benny & the bugs, Portobello, Chapter Two, dizzygood ...

Free concert !