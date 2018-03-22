The English band "Editors" were back in Luxembourg for a show at the Rockhal the 21st of March.

It’s a cold afternoon when RTL Today ventures to Belval. The type of cold that stabs at your gloveless finger tips and draws tears from your eyes freezing them onto reddened cheeks. Involuntary reactions to atmospheric conditions. It’s the kind of afternoon that, you might say, sees smokers huddled together outside Rockhal’s entrance, never mind hospital doors. Like nicotine starved Penguins shuffling from foot to foot, they’re here to see a Birmingham 5-piece as derided as they are lauded in their native UK. Across Europe, though, Editors are a BIG DEAL.

Public Service Broadcasting are first up on Wednesday evening however, a band that are quintessentially English in attire, if not in sound. It’s no secret that this writer is a fully-fledged, badge wearing fan of all things PSB and an earlier interview with J. Willgoose Esq. is a particular treat. PSB are curious label mates (Play It Again Sam - PIAS) and indeed touring companions to Editors, used to playing headline shows in the UK, they know their place on the bill here and are intent on delivering a relatively no frills run through of their better-known repertoire. If that means three musicians cramming a whole load of instruments in a van with a modest budget and delivering a tightly wound set, so be it. Weaving in the visual aspects of their trademark archival footage paired with their beautifully constructed sonics, PSB do reach heights above nominal support act status. Highlights include, Go!, Gagarin, Spitfire, Progress and "a loud one’" All Out, before closing the set with horns on the epic Everest. Minimal of fuss, maximum of sound.



Full disclosure here, den Atelier hosted one of the very best nights in their history, back in November 2009. Then, Editors were riding a wave of commercial and critical success on the back of their third album In This Light And On This Evening. Support on the night came from Wintersleep and The Maccabees. Yes, you read correctly, The Maccabees. Each band was pure fire. It remains an enduring memory at a venue chock full of them. Editors have played Luxembourg twice more since then. Neither has matched that show.

When this booking was first announced to be hosted at den Atelier tickets went like the clappers, selling out swiftly. Then, as had happened at many of the tour’s destinations, the venue was "upgraded" to one with a larger capacity. In this case, Rockhal. To say people were upset is putting it mildly. Many wanted the sweat, the smells, the ‘I was there’ bragging rights. They wanted it how it used to be. They wanted to live that kind of night all over again. Times change. Bands move on.



Editors’ Tom Smith is a rare kind of frontman. Offstage, he’s unassuming, shy perhaps, fiercely intelligent, even a touch guarded and, for the most part at least, free of ego. When he steps out on stage, something magic happens. As he twists his lithe and wiry frame into shapes that a contortionist might sagely applaud he is undoubtedly the focal point of Editors live show. For all the complex patterns and layered guitars Edward Lay (Drums), Justin Lockey (Guitars), Elliot Williams (Guitars and Synths) and the ebullient Russel Leetch (Bass), Smith is the band’s point of difference. And that voice! His voice is truly something to behold. During soundcheck RTL Today had the pleasure to see the band amble on stage, louchely pick up their instruments and throw out some of the more dynamic parts of the setlist. Like a sleep twitch, Tom’s baritone appears to be delivered with very little effort, at odds with the energy he transfers throughout tonight’s 22 song set list (see below).

The latest LP, Violence, Editors’ 6th, was released a fortnight ago (March 9th) leaving little time for some of the newer material to bed into a set that encompasses all the highlights of a very diverse back catalogue. Opening with the acoustic then industrial Hallelujah (So Low) and A Ton Of Love there’s nary a pause for breath. Neither Smith nor the band do much by way of interaction, a couple of half-hearted handclaps draw as much enthusiasm as a fart in a biscuit tin. Things really get into swing though, via a run of crowd pleasers so rich that it’s enough to leave you dizzy: Blood follows Lights into Munich and then An End Has A Start. It really is quality stuff. The flip to this is that inevitably it’s tough to follow and maintain

Pockets of fans are spread out and burst into life when "insert their specific favourite track here" gets aired but as is so often the case, there are fair to many tag-alongs. The ilk that rock up to see some music at some venue and drink some booze, while talking some shit that no one wants to hear. Why is that these imbeciles always manage to be completely oblivious to anything but the bleating of their own banal ramblings remains a mystery.

Ending the set proper with Sugar, The Racing Rats and Ocean of Night, the crowd bay for more. And, following the now pantomime-esque walk off stage and returning only moments later for an "encore" everyone knew was coming, the audience is treated to a further five cuts; an acoustic solo run through of No Sound But The Wind, Violence’s opening track Cold and lead single Magazine before an amped up Papillon and Marching Orders send the 2,200 fans off into the cruel crisp Esch night.



As good as the show is, and it is a crowd-pleasing effort, there is however, that nagging little doubt, the one mentioned at the top of this article. For while Editors as a brand, and as a brand, have far outgrown the smaller venues - their lavish set design requires humongous lighting rigs, in the cavernous concrete halls of Rockhal, the spectre of THAT 2009 show looms large.

