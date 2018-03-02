KUBA is playing host to icon of electronic music, artist Gary Numan, for a unique concert on Friday March 9

Just as Iggy Pop for the punk /rock music or Lemmy for hard-rock, Gary Numan is considered a major league musician in the electronic music genre and is already playing to sold out concert dates all over his European tour.

For the last two decades, Gary Numan's unique musical signature has been an inspiration for big names in electronic music such as Depeche Mode, Killing Joke, Sparks, as well as for industrial-music artists like Marilyn Manson, NIN, not to mention musicians of the likes of Prince, Beck or Damon Albarn.

© @GaryNumanOfficial

During his gig at the Kulturfabrik scheduled on 9 March, Numan will perform sets from "Savage, Songs from a broken world", the artist's 22d album, which evokes an wild and apocalyptic world in which the human race struggles to survive.

Gary Numan at Kulturfabrik