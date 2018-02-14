One of the best ways to gage any city’s claim to having a real local music scene is the existence of local jam sessions and open mic events.

In my experience, many European capitals are surprisingly lacking in this regard, which is a pity because it leaves people stuck almost exclusively in the music consumer role, depriving them of a number of enriching shared experiences that can help in the bridging of cultural differences and the forging of a deeper and wider sense of community.

So this week I want to give you a quick low down on where you can go and who you should meet in Luxembourg if you fancy leaving and finding some place where you can get involved in playing music, either on your own or jamming with others.

Jam sessions: the fun side of life

Starting with the city center, Rocas (on Rue des Bains) is a bar that is always teeming with young people both out front and inside. It has a constant rotating schedule of musical events, DJs, bands (both local and international), jams and theme nights. Some events take place upstairs in a small but actual concert room, and other events happen on the ground floor. Every Wednesday night there is an Open Mic/Jam Session, which is more of a jam session than an open mic. It is not the perfect situation to do your own thing alone without people joining in, but it’s the perfect place to meet musicians and artists who are already totally immersed in the local scene.

The hosting of these Wednesday night jams at Rocas is also a rotating affair. Yacke Stein’s monthly jams are more of a Blues/Rock affair, the Bluebird Association (asbl) organizes a monthly Blues jam and Katia Martins’ organizes a monthly jam that is more diverse and open to all genres. Katia also organizes a monthly jam in Belval, at the MK Bar.

This leaves Rocas with one remaining Wednesday jam slot per month, which is hosted by an even wider variety of artists. Rocas is a good place to go to if your objective is to play for fun and meeting young local artists that can introduce you to the scene.

You can also find jam sessions outside of Luxembourg City. For example, if you live in the south, you need to know about the valiant efforts of Gerard Basien, a music lover and part-time musician who organizes jam sessions in different venues just for fun.

His most regular Open Mic/Jam takes place at the Chalet Langwiss in Pétange every third Thursday of the month. The sound system and backline (amplifiers, drum kit) are provided, so you just need to take your instrument and jam along. You don’t have to register for Gerard’s jams; you just show up and play.

If you live north of Luxembourg City you have a similarly friendly jam that takes place every first Thursday of the month at The Little Woodstock, in Ernzen. This venue also hosts great bands on a weekly basis and Stephane Ruiz, another passionate live music addict, organizes their jam. Again, just take your instrument and join the fun. One spontaneous particularity about this jam session is the fact that most of the music played there always ends up being original music, and very few cover songs are performed.



Open Mics and open stages for those with something to say

The purest, most regular open mic event in Luxembourg takes place at Konrad Cafe & Bar every first and third Monday of the month. It starts at 20:00 but it’s worth getting there earlier in order to get your name on the list of performers. It’s a well-attended event, and the room is usually packed all the way up to the top of the access staircase. The stage setup is simple and it’s an acoustic event, so don’t expect to find expensive amplifiers keyboards. It’s the perfect place to start if you have recently arrived in Luxembourg and want to stay in the city center.

Focussing now on the kind of participation event that can be described as more of a stepping stone for artists striving for something more, there are two regular events of note that I am aware of in Luxembourg.

The first is called Open Stage, and Nathalie Morettoni founded it almost five years ago. This event takes place every two months and artists must register in advance. They get a maximum of twenty minutes in which to perform any kind of performing art at any level of proficiency. As a result, the tendency is for the participating artists to take more care in actually preparing their set in advance. These events sometimes take place at the Sang a Klang in Luxembourg City (Pfaffenthal) and sometimes at the Ancient Cinema, in Vianden.

And finally there is my creation: our monthly Grund Club Open Mic. It is organized like a show. Participants must register and a set list with all the songs and artists is put together and circulated in advance. There is an acoustic part and a band part, where singers have the opportunity to sing with a fully professional band.

In a way, this event is used as an audition and recruitment tool for the Grund Club Association (asbl), whose other musical activities are strictly professional and whose purpose is to source, promote and maintain a catalogue of songs and artists “made in Luxembourg”. This is the right event for you if you’re looking for a semi-professional stepping stone as a songwriter or as a singer.

If all of this seems like too much trouble and commitment, it’s worth mentioning that Oscars Bar in the Grund hosts a karaoke session every Saturday night, where you can drink and murder famous songs to your heart’s content. All of the events described in this article are easily found on Facebook.

Lata Gouveia’s top pick of the week:

The Grund Club Open Mic @ Rocas

Saturday 17th of February (19:00 to 23:30)