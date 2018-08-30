Upcoming webseries about a group of 'generation y' flatmates living in Luxembourg is raising funds on Kickstarter.
Written by writer, actor and director Catherine Dauphin, what we talk about when we talk about sex, is an upcoming web series that explores the relationships between a group of young flatmates near Luxembourg city.
© What we talk about when we talk about sex
Themes that it will set out to explore include the impact of broadened choices and means of connection on generation Y’s ability to form meaningful relationships, and whether, for this generation, sex remains part of their identity or if it has become yet another object of consumption.
The series is currently raising funds through a Kickstarter campaign (link below), and if their funding goal is met it will feature a cast of local talents. The fundraising campaign is set to end on 9 September. If successful the crew aim to premier the series in 2019.
See links below for more information.
-
-
Most read
-
TIME-LAPSE MAP: Stunning visualization of border change
-
THE LUXEMBOURG WURST: Luxembourg kissophobes allowed to give three handshakes instead
-
EUROPEAN COMMISSION: Juncker announces summertime might become the rule.
-
KNOWLEDGE BITES: Traffic Offences
-
WEATHER & TRAFFIC: 31 August: a highly mediocre day ahead
-
-