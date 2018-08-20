Recently released book from talented pianist Julia Belova is available now.

‘Le Grand Piano pour les tout petits’ is a newly published music learning book from Julia Belova (see our video profile above) for children aged between four and eight years old.

Through the book children discover playful, fun characters, not typically stiff, cold and boring Solfège exercises.

Introducing the play element into learning techniques, Belova hopes to encourage children - who may have been put off by the strict reputation of music teachers - to take up piano and to really enjoy making music.

Belova says that children ‘learn’ “music theory without even knowing it”, so to incorporate enjoyment into the experience "makes complete sense".

The songs and rhymes are simple but rhythmic and varied, so being able to play from the first lesson is now possible.

Julia Belova holds a Diploma of Higher Education in Piano and a has Doctorate in Musical Art, Belova offers ready-made lessons that do not require any prior musical experience, perfect for beginners (young and old) and those with more musical dexterity.