Unveiled at this year's LuxCon, the Belgian/Lux illustrator's latest is a triumph.

Following on from his success with Dreamcatcher on their Sonic Comics and, of course with his popular De Roude Puma series, Andy Genen debuted his most recent works at this year's LuxCon.

© Kim Wack

Speaking to the talented illustrator last weekend RTL Today discovers that this new project has been a labor of love AND frustration.

Tow and Tank is the story of Tow, a largely mute tow truck driver who roams a post-apocalyptic Earth. It is in the wastelands that he meets Helga, a former yoga addict turned Zombie who is managing to keep her brain munching tendencies to a minimum. The two form an unlikely alliance when a renegade band of bears attempt to steal Tow's truck. And so begins a fast paced and humorous adventure.

The action and pacing is so wonderfully thought out with, a relief for the prolific writer, a terrific grasp for comedic timing and phrasing. Each frame is drawn with such thorough detail and love that it is impossible not to be drawn into this wild tale.

Basing his works out of Luxembourg means an awkward situation in regards to what is largely considered to be the Grand Duchy's greatest strength, language.

As this first print run is self published, Andy has gone for a number in English, Lëtzebuergesch and later, in French; "that's the problem you get in Luxembourg NO MATTER HOW you do it: you can publish into ANY language you want, there will still be people asking 'hey, why didn't you do a enter any language version of your book'."

"My 'mission' has always been that no matter what I'll try to have a Luxembourgish version right form the start.

Then this time I decided to have a french one for Belgium and France (and also maybe a part of Luxembourg? Who knows, never tried that so far...) And then the English version covers GB, USA, Netherlands and Germany to some extent...gotta take a decision and I thought that this one would cover most of the territories."

We caught up with Genen again shortly after LuxCon was over to gauge how the feedback has been; "So far it has been overwhelmingly positive; people really seem to like it a lot, which really REALLY makes me so wonderfully happy!!"

The characters are sure to become a hit with fans young and old. "Helga seems to be a fan favourite" says Genen, who after a stressful period, can finally smile again.

Vol.2 may yet be a ways off, but the success of this impressive title points to a long future for the series.

© cartoonart.lu

Out RTL Introduces profile is inbound next week.