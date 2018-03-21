The United Nations and Time for Equality will present on Monday 26 March at the Utopia the Luxembourg premiere of Adam Sobel's film the "Workers cup"

The documentary film is about a football tournament for a team of men, migrant workers, employed in Qatar's construction sector to get the Arab country ready for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

© Creative Commons

After "Not My Life" the documentary film by Academy Award nominee Robert Bilheimer on human trafficking, Ciné ONU will feature Sobel’s thoughtful and human documentary, that takes us inside the labor camps of Qatar where African and Asian migrant workers compete in a football tournament of their own: the workers cup.

Team of laborers' love for football

The ﬁlm follows a team of laborers from Nepal, India, Ghana and Kenya whose only common ground is their love for football. By day they sweat to build the World Cup; by night they compete in a “workers welfare” football tournament, playing in the same stadiums that will one day host the world’s greatest players.

© Creative Commons

Each match offers them a momentary escape from the homesickness and isolation they endure as the lowest class in the world’s richest country.

First Arab state to host the FIFA World cup

With a population of 2,5 million people, Qatar will be the first Arab state to host the prestigious soccer tournament. In 2022, Qatar is set to host the biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup, a bid that the country won in 2010 among allegations of bribery and corruption.

© Creative Commons

Getting Qatari sport infrastructures ready for what is considered as the biggest international soccer’s tournament is a massive undertaking for this small Persian Gulf nation, which strives to strategically stand out from its powerful Saudi Arabian neighbor state. Investing in football is seemingly one of the strategies adopted by Qatar to secure their place on the world stage.

© Creative Commons

Keeping Qatar on the map

The FIFA competition will no doubt be instrumental in keeping the Qatar on the map, and the country has become an even bigger beehive of migrant workers building the facilities of the 2022 World Cup showcase event.

© AFP

But right now, far away from the bright lights, star athletes and adoring fans, the tournament is being built on the backs of 1.6 million migrant workers.

© Time for Equality - Ciné ONU

Premiere screening and Q&A

The Workers Cup is a feature-length documentary giving voice to the men who are laboring to build sport’s grandest stage.

The screening will be followed by a Q/A session with Rosie Garthwaite, film’s producer, Stan Brabant, director of Amnesty International Luxembourg and Eryn Alexandrova, president of Sportunity a.s.b.l.

Time for Equality

It is organized by Time for Equality is a civil society initiative launched in April 2013 by Rosa Brignone, a former senior EU policy professional, specialist in and passionate about equality, inclusion and diversity. Time for Equality is officially registered as a non-profit association in Luxembourg which aims at contributing to a better and fairer society built on a culture of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, equity and justice.

The film is in English and has a run time of 1 hours 32 minutes

Registration starts at 18:30 – Doors close at 19:00 –

Tickets available online here and by email to info@timeforequality.org

