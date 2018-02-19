Luxembourg City Film Festival's International Jury President Atom Egoyan talks to RTL in an exclusive interview.

The 8th edition of Luxembourg City Film Festival kicked off on Thursday night at Kinepolis Kirchberg with the screening of “The Breadwinner”, a Luxembourgish animated co-production directed by Nora Twomey, in the presence of Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess.

Watch here the exclusive RTL Interview with President of the Festival's International Jury Atom Egoyan.

With sixteen feature films and related projects, the Egyptian-born Armenian Canadian – has won numerous awards including five prizes at the Cannes Film Festival, two Academy Award nominations and twenty-five Canadian Genie Awards.

Running over 11 days from 22nd February - 4th March 2018, including two full weekends, the festival's 8th edition will offer a series of special events, including masterclasses with the Canadian director and German director Volker Schlondorff.

The festival caters also to the younger public, with special workshops that aim to get participating children acquainted with the making of movies.

Various events, such as workshops introducing the general public to the animation sector and exhibitions will be organised in the festival’s headquarters at Casino Luxembourg - Forum d'art contemporain, while Belval's Rockhal will be host to the Luxembourg video clip night.

More information about the festival programme and events can be found here.

LuxFilmFest 2018