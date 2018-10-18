Laurent Boijeot, Sébastien Renauld and Mélanie Heresbach like to turn the world into their personal playground. For their newest art project on Avenue JF Kennedy, they did just that.

The tree-artist-collective likes to use public spaces to encourage discussions and human interaction. They welcome being in direct contact with Luxembourg City and its inhabitants. Setting their table and making their bed at Avenue JF Kennedy in Kirchberg, they could hardly be any more in the thick of it.

Boijeot, Renauld and Heresbach have brought their project to may different cities already. Describing it, they stated: "We seek within humans what they have in common, not the differences from one culture to another."

The art project "Boijeot.Renauld & 2M26" will be in Luxembourg City until 28 October and was developed in cooperation with the Mudam museum.