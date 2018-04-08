LuxCon’s fifth edition, will take place on the weekend of 14th and 15th April at Forum Geesseknäppchen in Luxembourg/City.

The event, organised by the Science Fiction & Fantasy Society Luxembourg, is a convention, based on the English-speaking world’s model, which aims to give the opportunity to fans, geeks and nerds to celebrate their favourite books, shows, games, movies, etc. in the realms of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror.

RTL Today speaks with founder and organizer, Gérard Kraus. LuxCon is unique position in Luxembourg as it’s the only big fan event in the area of SciFi, Fantasy and Horror, “it’s run by fans for fans, and aims at the greater region. For a lot of people it has become a yearly ‘family’ reunion they love to come to from near and far”.

In 2017 some 5,000 young, and young-of-mind people found their way to the event and for the latest instalment Kraus has not rested on his laurels, “Compared to last year we offer more programme items and have diversified the offer in most if not all areas of the convention.”

It is not only in the programme where numbers have been increased, “We have certainly upped the number of guests in many areas of the genres, including cosplay guests from the Netherlands, Authors from Luxembourg, Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland, and the US, as well as artists from all countries in the greater region.”

This year, the organizers are trying their hand at a generally unmoderated Fan-Zone “where fans can meet up to discuss common areas of interest at specific points of the day.” Theres additionally an expanded Saturday evening offering including a Pub-quiz and a Party featuring Geek-Karaoke ( which Kraus says is “basically cartoon theme tunes, Tv-Show themes, and any other songs with a connection to SF, Fantasy and Horror”).

Highlights will certainly be, according to Kraus, “the guests’ readings, presentations and discussions, the Saturday evening events, The cosplay contest (Sunday at 16:00), and the charity auction at 17:30).”

Pictures, videos and more information of which can be found on www.luxcon.lu.

Images copyright: Melanie Schons